Ønsker Oljefondet-grep på viktig klimamøte: – Norge kan sette et eksempel

En rekke økonomer støtter oppropet om at Norge bør melde Oljefondet inn i Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance i forbindelse med klimatoppmøtet COP26 i Glasgow i november.

1. Christiana Figueres, funding Partner, Global Optimism and former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

2. Pierre-Richard Agénor, Hallsworth Professor of International Macroeconomics and Development Economics, University of Manchester

3. Jørgen Juel Andersen, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, BI Norwegian Business School

4. Arild Angelsen, Professor, School of Economics and Business, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, NMBU

5. Geir B. Asheim, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Oslo

6. Olivier Blanchard, Robert M. Solow Professor of Economics emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Fred Bergsten Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics. Former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund

7. Patrick Bolton, Barbara and David Zalaznick Professor of Business Finance, Columbia Business School, Columbia University

8. François Bourguignon, Emeritus Professor, Paris School of Economics. Former World Bank Chief Economist

9. Otaviano Canuto, former Vice President and Executive Director at the World Bank, former Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund, and former Vice President at the Inter-American Development Bank

10. Ben Caldecott, Director, Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme and Lombard Odier Associate Professor and Senior Research Fellow, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford

11. Gordon L Clark, Professorial Fellow, St Edmund Hall, Oxford, Senior Consultant, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford.

12. Diane Coyle, Bennett Professor of Public Policy, University of Cambridge

13. Adam Dixon, Associate Professor of Globalization and Development, Maastricht University

14. Francis Fukuyama, Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Mosbacher Director of FSI's Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, and Director of Stanford's Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy, Stanford University

15. Mads Greaker, Professor, Oslo Business School, OsloMet

16. Kirk Hamilton, Visiting Professor, London School of Economics

17. Bård Harstad, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Oslo

18. Cameron Hepburn, Director and Professor of Environmental Economics at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford

19. Justin Yifu Lin, Dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics and of the Institute for South-South Cooperation and Development; Professor and Honorary Dean of the National School of Development, Peking University. Former World Bank Chief Economist

20. Diderik Lund, Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, University of Oslo

21. Ashby Monk, Executive Director, Stanford Global Projects Center, Stanford University

22. Knut Anton Mork, Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, BI Norwegian Business School

23. Ståle Navrud, Professor, School of Economics and Business, Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU)

24. Karine Nyborg, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Oslo

25. Rick van der Ploeg, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Oxford

26. Steven Poelhekke, Professor, Head of Department of Economics, University of Auckland

27. Jørgen Randers, Professor Emeritus of Climate Strategy, BI Norwegian Business School

28. Knut Einar Rosendahl, Professor, School of Economics and Business, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, NMBU

29. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, University Professor, Columbia University. President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network

30. Lord Nicholas Stern, IG Patel Chair of Economics and Government, Professor, Department of Economics, London School of Economics. Former World Bank Chief Economist

31. Per Espen Stoknes, Associate Professor, Department of Law and Governance, BI Norwegian Business School

32. Tony Venables, Senior Research Fellow, University of Oxford, Professor of Economics and Research Director of The Productivity Institute, University of Manchester

33. Louis T. Wells, Herbert F. Johnson Professor of International Management, Emeritus, Harvard Business School

34. Håvard Halland, author and organizer of this statement