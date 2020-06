30 selskaper kjøpes opp - skal bygge nytt storkonsern

Her er selskapene som inngår i Håndverksgruppen:

• Alta Fargehandel AS

• Arvid Bendixen AS

• Br. Blindheim Malerfirma AS

• Hemsedal Malerservice AS

• H & M Malerservice AS

• Jostein Skjetne AS

• Kåre Christensen AS

• Lothe & Motzfeldt AS

• Malco AS

• Maler Anderssen AS

• Maler Rune Skilbrei AS

• Malerbua AS

• Malermester Eilert & Edvin Holme AS

• Malermestrene Jensen AS

• Malermester Kvittingen AS

• Malerfirma K. Nilsen AS

• Malermester Lindvik AS

• Malermester Meusburger AS

• Malermester Petter Skovholt AS

• Malermester Tom Ljungqvist AS

• Morten Skancke AS

• Nime AS

• Noren Maler og Byggtapetserforretning AS

• Ragnvald Moe AS

• Regnbuen Malermesterbedrift AS

• Risanger og Sønn AS

• Rosenborg Malerteam AS

• Sverresborg Malerservices AS

• Schwenke & Richardsen AS

• Schwenke & Sønn AS